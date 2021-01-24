Tirupati: SVIMS Director B Vengamma inaugurates renovated playground

Tirupati: The refurbished playground at SVIMS Sri Padmavati Medical College for Women has been inaugurated by the Director Dr B Vengamma on Sunday. She said that it will be useful for students of medical college, nursing college and physiotherapy college.

It has been renovated with university sports fund by spending Rs 9 lakh. She called upon the students to take active part in sports and games for physical and mental health through which they can come out of pressures. The doctors can also get relief by participating in sports and can render best medical care.

Registrar Dr K V Sreedhar Babu, Principal Dr Saran B Singh, Dr Alladi Mohan, Dr Venkatarami Reddy, Dr Suresh, Physical Director Madhu Babu and others took part in the programme.