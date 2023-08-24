Tirupati: Tanguturi Prakasam’s contributions recalled

Tirupati/Chittoor: The contributions of the first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu were recalled on his birth anniversary on Wednesday. He earlier served as the CM of the Madras Presidency till Andhra state was formed by the partition of Madras state along the linguistic lines.

At a programme held in the Collectorate, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy offered floral tributes to his portrait along with other officials and said that Prakasam Pantulu has echoed his voice against the Simon Commission.

The freedom fighter was born in a poor family but never looked back and became a lawyer with hard work.

He took part actively in the freedom struggle and was the natural choice for the CM’s post when the state was formed after Potti Sriramulu died while fasting for the cause of a separate state for the Telugu-speaking people.

Prakasam Pantulu has established SV University in Tirupati and became instrumental in the construction of Prakasam barrage on Krishna River and various other irrigation projects.

At the district police office, Additional SP (Admin) J Venkata Rao paid tributes to Prakasam’s portrait and said that with his unique character, he found the place in the hearts of people.

The freedom struggle has changed his life who was earlier busy as a lawyer. He earned the title ‘Andhra Kesari’ when he showed courage and stood before the gun barrel during the protest demonstration against the Simon Commission. AO Kishore Kumar, DSPs Ravindra Reddy, Chandrasekhar, Circle Inspectors and other staff took part.

In Chittoor, District Collector S Shanmohan paid floral tributes to first AP Chief Minister T Prakasam, popularity called as ‘Andhra Kesari’ on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he remembered the historical role paid by Prakasam in the formation of state. District Revenue Officer N Rajasekar, Joint Collector Srinivasulu have paid their tributes to Andhra Kesari.