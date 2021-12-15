Tirupati: Tension prevails as AAPS organises counter rally

Tirupati: Tension prevailed in Tirupati on Tuesday as the day witnessed Amaravati farmers Padayatra on one side and a rally by Andhra Pradesh Abhivrudhi Porata Samithi (AAPS) in support of three capitals on the other.

The flexis which were installed on almost all main streets in the city in the name of 'Tirupati people', supporting the three capitals have raised many eyebrows though there was strong belief among various sections that they were set up by the YSRCP.

Police had a tough time in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere and even arrested 20 AAPS leaders saying that there was no permission for them to conduct a rally. The TDP and Jana Sena found fault with the flexis in the name of 'Tirupati people' with the message, "We don't want any quarrels with you. We welcome you. We need three capitals only."

The TDP leaders removed such a flexi at Krishnapuram Thana which was placed next to the flexi of former MLA M Suguna in support of the Padayatra. At Padmavathi Kalyana Mandapam, Jana Sena leaders removed another such flexi and its leaders Pasupuleti Hariprasad and Kiron Royal have raised strong objections over allowing them. They asked who installed them and how the Municipal Corporation authorities have accorded permission. However, these two incidents did not flare up further.

On the other hand, AAPS strongly opposed the farmers' Padayatra saying that TDP was behind such a programme. It has alleged that the TDP has deployed paid artistes who donned the role of farmers in the name of Amaravati capital. The Padayatra in Tirupati with such a cause was nothing but hurting the sentiments of the people of Rayalaseema, it said.

Members of AAPS contended that the story, screenplay and director for the Padayatra was TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. They argued that if Amaravati alone is made capital, demands for separate States may come up from Rayalaseema and North Andhra.

Can the TDP, BJP and Left parties say that the High Court should not be set up in Rayalaseema? Police stalled the AAPS rally at MR Palli circle and took the leaders into custody. AAPS Chittoor district president Sk Mohammad Rafi, secretary Vinayaka Reddy, Masthanamma and others took part in the rally.