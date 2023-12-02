Tirupati: Three-day Vidwat Sammelan commences

Tirupati : Akhila Bharata Bhagavad Shastra Pancharatra Agama Vidwat Sammelan started at Tiruchanur Astana Mandapam on Friday.

On the occasion, Melkote pontiff Sri Shatagopa Ramanuja Jeersawamy advocated that the Pancharatra Agama is basis for all temple Nitya Kainkaryams and also narrative of all facets of Sri Venkateswara.

He was participating as a chief guest at the three-day conference of the Vidwat Sammelan being organised jointly by the TTD’s Alwar Divya Prabhanda Project and the Bhagavat Shastra Pancharatra Agama Samrakshana Sabha.

He said the Agama contained basic tenets of worshiping and temple maintenance.

Ananta Venkata Dikshitulu, Pundit at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham at Tirumala said the Pancharatra Agama comprises secrets of Vedas.

Sri Rama Bhattar of Srirangam Pancharatra Agama Samrakshana Sabha also spoke about the great information treasured in the Agama that is useful for today’s lifestyle. Purushottam, coordinator of Alwar Divya Prabhanda project, and others were present.