Tirupati: Top priority given to devotees’ safety says SP P Parmeswar Reddy

Tirupati : top priority is given for devotees’ safety and security in the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams, stated Superintendent of Police P Parmeswar Reddy and TTD chief vigilance and security officer D Narasimha Kishore.

The two senior officials at a meeting held here on Wednesday reviewed the security arrangements being initiated in Tirumala and Tirupati for the smooth and successful conduct of annual Brahmotsavams.

After the meeting, they along with police and TTD security officials inspected the focal points including Alipiri, Garuda circle, Toll gate in Tirupati and queue lines, pilgrim complexes, Mada streets around Tirumala temples and parking lots in Tirumala.

Speaking to the media later, SP Parmeshwar Reddy said that anti-sabotage check will be conducted while all the vehicles including those carrying essential commodities and goods vehicles to going to Tirumala will be thoroughly checked by the bomb disposal (BD) team, dog squad, UVS (under vehicle scanner), daily during the nine-day Brahmotsavams.

An adhoc control room will be set up at Garuda circle at Alipiri to which the CC cameras including 200 additionally proposed in Tirupati town, will be linked to it to strengthen surveillance and ensure round-the-clock vigil in down hills, SP said adding that the CID and plain cloth police will mingle with pilgrims to keep a watch on the anti-social elements trying to take advantage of the huge congregation.

Geo-tagging was made compulsory for children and aged for locating them if they go astray while armed police will also be posted in the footpath covering the area from Galigopuram to Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in addition to the existing security including TTD vigilance, forest staff, Gurkhas, for round-the-clock watch in the vulnerable footpath area, he said.

Stating that two medical centres, one at Devlok parking area another at Bhudevi complex in Tirupati will be set up, SP said affirming that police and TTD will strive their best to ensure no pilgrim face any inconvenience and also the VIPs arriving to witness the Vahana sevas and wanted to park the vehicles only in the parking lots to avoid traffic problems.

He also urged his force and TTD vigilance to be courteous and friendly with pilgrims. Police and TTD officials were present.