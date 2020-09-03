Tirupati: TUDA chief warns private hospitals against fleecing of patients

Tirupati: TUDA Chairman Cheivireddy Bhaskar Reddy has warned the private hospitals against fleecing of Covid patients. In a meeting held at Shilparamam in the city on Wednesday with the private hospital managements, he made it clear if anyone collected higher charges from Covid patients, it would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister and the approvals given to them for extending Covid services will be cancelled. Along with this, the private hospital permissions will also be cancelled.



He said that due to Covid-19 pandemic, the economy has collapsed and patients were severely hit. At this juncture, everyone should lend a helping hand to the patients and should not take it as an opportunity to earn making use of the situation. The private hospital managements should have some concern towards patients. He also warned them against conducting unnecessary tests and giving injections even if not required.

Chevireddy also asked them to display treatment charges at the hospital and should not collect deposits from patients creating mental agony to them. District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta, Joint Collector (development) V Veerabrahmam, Covid coordination committee members Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, Dr Yugandhar, Dr P Raviraju and others participated in the meeting.