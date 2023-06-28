Tirupati: Two ward secretariat staff suspended for dereliction of duty

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner D Haritha on Tuesday suspended two employees working in ward secretariats for the dereliction of duties.

The employee K Kishore Babu working as planning and regulation secretary in the 10th ward secretariat failed to take required action on the petition received in Spandana (Grievance Day), which was forwarded to him. Even after repeated reminders, the employee delayed in solving the petition and also ignored his superior officers’ warnings of action for his failure, leading to the Commissioner on Tuesday issuing orders for his suspension.

Similarly in Rajiv Nagar Jeevakona 46/1 amenities secretary K Anand also neglected the grievance received in Spandana which was forwarded to him, as it was related to his ward. Instead of solving the petition Anand placed the reply on the `Spandana’ portal, without resolving the issue, and that too without the knowledge of his superior officer.

The complaint again came up in Spandana, as it remained unsolved, to the notice of the Commissioner upon which she suspended him on Tuesday.

Commissioner D Haritha sternly warned the secretariat employees of severe action if they neglect petitions or complaints forwarded to them for solving the problems. She wanted the ward secretariat staff to be prompt in solving the complaints and send the follow-up report on action taken.

Later, the Commissioner held a meeting with the town planning officials and ward secretariat staff. She asked them to identify the buildings coming up with no approved plan or deviating from the plan. She wanted them to give notices immediately to the building owners on any violation of rule and take strict action against the unauthorised constructions.

The staff members of the town planning department and ward secretariats are responsible for implementing the town planning rules, she said.

The Commissioner also sought them to take action on encroachment of footpaths causing inconvenience to the public and immediately remove them.

Additional Commissioner Sunitha, deputy city planner Srinivasulu Reddy, assistant city planner Bala Subrahmanyam, TPOs, Planning Department officials and secretariat secretaries were present.