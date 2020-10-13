Tirupati: Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal underlines digital teaching methods

Tirupati: A two-day national symposium on 'Sanskrit teaching – with special reference to National education policy 2020' being held by the department of education, National Sanskrit University begun on Monday. Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' sent a video message to the inaugural programme in which he enlightened the national education policy 2020 and its implementation.

Saying that new avenues in Sanskrit research is the need of the hour, he said innovation and digital teaching should be taken up. Two e-books – 'Sanskrit teaching with special reference to national education policy 2020' and 'New trends in Psychology' were released on the occasion.

Vice Chancellore Prof V Muralidhara Sharma, in his presidential address, mentioned the university strives to implement the national education policy and gives more emphasis on research and online digital Sanskrit teaching.

Symposium coordinator Dr R Chandrasekhar, Prof Prahlad R Joshi, Prof P Venkat Rao, Dr S L Seetaram Sharma and others took part.

Photo: V-C of National Sanskrit University Prof V Muralidhara Sharma delivering presidential address in a symposium held in Tirupati on Monday.