Tirupati: University of Malaysia Terengganu students complete internship in SPMVV

Tirupati: SP Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Vice Chancellor Prof D Bharathi and Registrar Prof N Rajini congratulated and presented the certificates to the students from the department of fisheries and food sciences, University of Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), Malaysia who have successfully completed three months internship in the department of Biotechnology and Home Science of SPMVV. Reethan Ganesan did her internship under the guidance of Prof NJ Sushma in the department of Biotechnology while Krithika Tamil Selvan completed it under the supervision of Prof M Aruna of the department of Home Science.

On the occasion, the VC and Registrar also congratulated Kusuma, Research scholar in the department of Biotechnology for receiving APSCHE excellence award from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi, Dean International Relations appreciated the students. Prof M Aruna, Prof P Josthna, Prof R Usha, Prof NJ Sushma and Prof B Kishori were present.