Tirupati : Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu recalls services of Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu

Tirupati : On the occasion of 150 birth anniversary of first Chief Minister of unified AP state Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu, Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu has paid rich tributes to the portrait of Andhra Kesari at District Police Office(DPO).

Speaking on the occasion, SP Naidu recalled his daring deeds against British rule and said Panthulu was a great patriot and courageous person and sought everyone to emulate his lifestyle of simplicity for leading peaceful life.

"Panthulu is elected as our first Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh state after parted from Tamil Nadu state and he became CM from poorest state who continued his entire education from school to University level by fulfilling his hungry through 'Vaaralu'- taking food at others houses in his locality," he explained and sought the students to follow the footsteps of Tanguturi for realising their dreams.

Additional SP (Law and Order) Arifullah, DSPs Venkataramana, Chandrasekhar, Kondaiah, Administrative Officer Vanajakshi and other staff were present.