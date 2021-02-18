X
Tirupati: Webinar on the impact of Covid-19 on women held

SVU Arts College Principal Prof B V Muralidhar and others participating in a webinar on Wednesday
A national webinar on ‘Impact of Covid-19 on female population in India’ was organised by the Centre for Women’s Studies in SV University here on Wednesday.

Tirupati: A national webinar on 'Impact of Covid-19 on female population in India' was organised by the Centre for Women's Studies in SV University here on Wednesday. SVU Arts College Principal Prof B V Muralidhar participated as chief guest and said that the Covid-19 pandemic has shown its adverse impact on the children and women largely. The pandemic also resulted in increased responsibilities and huge work burden on women. Prof Beena Narayan of IESMCRC, Mumbai, and Prof K Pushpanjali of Women Studies Centre of SK University in Anantapur have spoken on various aspects of the economic impact on women as a result of the pandemic and the lifestyle modifications it brought. Webinar Director Prof D Krishna Murthy has explained the importance of the topic. Dr D Raja Rajeswari, Dr K Srilatha Kishori, Dr V Jagadeeswari, Dr D Ramana, Dr P Sunitha and others took part.

