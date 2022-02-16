Tirupati: Workshop on AI in 'Management, Design Thinking' held

Tirupati: A workshop on 'Artificial Intelligence in Management and Design Thinking' was conducted at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Tuesday.

It was organised by the Department of Business Management and Department of Communication and Journalism in association with Design Thinkers Club.

Dr Sudhir Voleti, Associate Professor of Marketing, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, delivered the keynote address and explained the importance of Artificial Intelligence in changing times.

He explained that collection of data, analysing and making a decision from it is very important in business. Artificial Intelligence plays a very important role in Industry 4.0. Dr Harshavardhan of Washington University, USA, Prof J Katyayani, Head of the department of business management, Prof T Shobha Rani, Head of Communication and Journalism department, other faculty and students participated in the programme.