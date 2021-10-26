Tirupati: Youth falling prey to online cricket betting

Tirupati: Sudheer (name changed) pursuing engineering second year lost Rs 15 lakh during just concluded IPL in Tirupati and he is in piquant situation how to repay money to the moneylenders as he availed it from them without the knowledge of his parents, who are in highly esteemed position in the society. Sudheer's mother is working in a University in the city and father is a one of the prominent leaders from the ruling party.

Likewise most of the students belonged to respectable families pursuing engineering, medical and other courses are in perplexity after losing huge amounts in cricket betting forcing them to become criminals as they resort to chain-snatching and other thefts only to return to moneylenders from whom they took money for investing in betting.

Most of the innocent students who have fad in easy money are falling in the trap of bookies and after losing money some are absconding from houses and some are turning as anti-social elements instead of becoming good citizens.

A businessman from the city, who was forced to pay Rs 2 lakh to the moneylender after his son drained money in betting, said it is the prime responsibility of parents to concentrate on the activities of their grown-up sons.

Most parents are washing their hands immediately after paying college and tuition fees and consider that their responsibility is over. But they have to pay a lot of cost in future apart from spoiling of his son's education, he lamented.

Police also put special focus on cricket betting during this IPL, T20 and world cup season to nab the bookies by forming special teams who gets information about cricket betting in the city through their sources.

Speaking to The Hans India, Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu said special teams with young and active personnel formed at all 25 police station limits under the 5 sub-divisions apart from traffic and crime sub-divisions to get the information about the bookies under his jurisdiction.

"Many innocent youths are becoming prey to the cricket betting in fad of high returns leaving the parents in lurch. Already we intensified the drive against betting and anyone found guilty, whoever it may be, will be sent behind bars after booked them under the AP Gambling Act 1974," he stated. The SP also stressed on the responsibility of parents in keeping an eye at their wards activities instead of leaving them to their will after joining them in educational institutions. The strict vigil on their wards can prevent them from being attracted towards vices like betting and consumption of banned narcotic drugs, he pointed out.