Tirupati: Youth told to enrol as voters to take part in democratic process

Tirupati: The importance of getting enrolled as voters soon after attaining the age of 18 years and participating in the election process was stressed at the 11th National Voters' Day meeting. Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner D Haritha and Urban Tahsildar Venkataramana administered the oath to the voters that they will participate in the democratic process and vote in the elections without yielding to any pressures or taking into consideration the caste, creed, religion.

Addressing the meeting, Haritha said by exercising the voting right the democracy can be further strengthened. Youth should become ideal by participating in the democratic process and vote in every election without fail. After completing the age of 18 years everyone should enrol their names as voters which is a great weapon in their hands to elect the government of their choice.

Tirupati urban Tahsildar has explained how to enrol as voters by using Form-6. The youth should know their rights and exercising their franchise is one among them. Deputy Tahsildar Vijay Bhaskar, VROs, Booth level officers and others took part in the programme.

Additional Commissioner and Tahsildar have felicitated senior voters on this occasion. A former government employee Mohan told the gathering that he has so far voted 25 times in his life which he feels is a great honour. He advised the youth to make it a mandatory duty to participate in the voting to make it a free and fair process. Election process plays a crucial role in which active involvement of every voter is also vital in electing good leaders for the future of the country.

A fresh voter Nithin, who is doing his BTech, told The Hans India that he was very much looking for an opportunity to vote for the first time in his life. He said that his parents go to polling booths in every election to vote and felt that he too wants to use his power. He called upon all the fresh voters to exercise their franchise in the next elections to increase the polling percentage remarkably.