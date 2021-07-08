Tirupati : YS Jagan fulfilling YSR's aspirations says Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati : Former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's aspirations are being fulfilled by his son and Chief Minster Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, said MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

The MLA paid rich floral tributes to Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's statue at TUDA Circle and celebrated the latter's 72 birth anniversary by cutting a cake on Thursday.

Addressing the commemorative meeting, Bhumana said the late leader was harbinger of hope and also a guiding star in the hearts of masses in the state, who had been relentlessly striving for the welfare of people in AP.

"His selfless and long lasting services to the state were remain forever in the history," he said and after recalling his association with YSR, the MLA stated that late leader's son and Chief Minster Jagan Mohan Reddy was also following his great father's foot prints for the development of the state.

Later, the MLA distributed sanitisers and masks to sanitary workers marking the occasion. Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy, Mayor Dr Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana and Corporator Bhumana Abhinay Reddy were present.