Tirupati: YSRCP names all 14 candidates in Chittoor district

Tirupati : Just hours before the Election Commission of India (ECI) was to announce the election schedule, the ruling YSRCP released its candidates' list for all 175 constituencies in the state. This official declaration took place at Pulivendula on Friday, putting an end to the anticipation that had been building up among the expectants.

In the erstwhile Chittoor district, where the party had previously hinted at candidates for about 10 out of the 14 constituencies, all speculation was laid to rest with the announcement of all 14 candidates officially now.

The party candidates' list contained few surprises, as most of the expected names were cleared, with only one or two exceptions.

In Palamaner, the candidature of sitting MLA N Venkate Gouda had been uncertain until the last moment, but ultimately he managed to secure the party's approval to contest again. Similarly, there was uncertainty surrounding the candidature of sitting MLA Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy in Piler. However, the party eventually confirmed his nomination for the third consecutive time, pitting him against his longstanding opponent Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy of the TDP.

Punganur MLA and minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Nagari MLA and minister R K Roja, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy and Thamballapalle MLA Peddireddi Dwarakanath Reddy were all slated to contest once again as YSRCP candidates.

Additionally, MLC K R J Bharath, who had lost to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the 2019 election, would try his luck again this time.

The party opted to replace sitting MLAs in seven constituencies, introducing fresh faces for a renewed electoral strategy. Notable changes include Nisar Ahmed replacing Nawaz Basha in Madanapalle and M C Vijayananda Reddy taking the place of Arani Srinivasulu in Chittoor, prompting Srinivasulu to switch allegiance to Jana Sena Party and secure ticket for Tirupati. Similarly, the party decided not to field sitting MLA Koneti Adimulam in Satyavedu, nominating Nukathoti Rajesh in his stead. Adimulam, in turn, switched loyalties to the TDP and got ticket from that party. Furthermore, the YSRCP denied ticket to MS Babu in Puthalapattu, favouring former MLA M Sunil Kumar instead.

In a move signalling continuity, the ruling party bestowed tickets upon the political heirs of three sitting MLAs in the district. For instance, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, son of sitting MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, had his name announced much earlier for Tirupati. Similarly, Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, son of Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, had his candidature ratified a few months back.

It may be recalled here that Bhaskar Reddy will be contesting as MP candidate from Ongole constituency. Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy's daughter, K Krupa Lakshmi, secured the ticket for GD Nellore reserved constituency, as her father wanted to opt out.

YSRCP also decided to field its three sitting MPs, Dr M Gurumoorthy from Tirupati, N Reddeppa from Chittoor and Peddireddi Venkata Midhun Reddy from Rajampet, once again. With the election schedule announced and both major parties having finalised their candidates' lists, the stage is now set for a major showdown.