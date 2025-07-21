Today’s graduates should mentor the next generation: Jindal

Tirupati: Chairmanof the IIT Tirupati Board of Governors and head of the JSW Group Sajjan Jindal, called on the latest batch of IIT Tirupati graduates to remember their roots and give back to the institution as they advance in their careers.

Speaking at the institute’s 7th convocation on Sunday, Jindal said that giving back doesn’t always mean financial contributions – it can also be in the form of time, ideas, mentorship, or support. “As alumni, it is your responsibility to uplift the next generation of students,” he said.

Jindal also highlighted the national vision of Viksit Bharat, which aims to transform India into a developed economy. Achieving this, he said, requires a holistic approach that combines both economic progress and social development and most importantly, the sustained dedication of every citizen.

The chief guest for the event, Lakshmi Narayanan, co-founder of Cognizant Technologies and chancellor of KREA University, advised the graduates to remain open to diverse perspectives and to always stand up for what is right.

He encouraged them to stay curious, creative, and critical in their thinking, qualities that he said would serve them well both professionally and personally. “Exercise your faith and keep exploring your doubts until faith takes their place,” he added.

IIT Tirupati director Prof K N Satyanarayana shared the institute’s progress since its inception and outlined its plans for the future. He announced that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase B of the campus expansion had recently been approved by the Cabinet. Under this phase, the student capacity is expected to grow to 2,685 by the 2028-29 academic year. The government has sanctioned Rs 2,313 crore for the project, with tenders set to be invited by the end of 2025.

At the convocation, 417 degrees were awarded across various programmes: 212 BTech, 91 MTech, 53 MSc, 16 Master of Public Policy (MPP), 13 MS (Research), 28 PhDs, along with dual degrees, a diploma, and a certificate in Foundations in Engineering Sciences. Eighteen students received medals and prizes for their academic and extracurricular achievements. Among the awardees, Arvind Srinivasan stood out by winning the President’s Gold Medal for the best academic performance among the 2025 BTech graduates. Megavarshini was awarded the Governor’s Prize for her all-round excellence in both academics and extracurricular activities. Other top performers in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes were also recognised.