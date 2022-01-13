Tollywood actor Mohan Babu announces Mohan Babu University in Tirupati

The Tollywood senior actor Manchu Mohan Babu has made a name for himself in Tollywood by playing different roles. He grew from a villainous character to a hero and took many victories and succeeded not only as a hero but also as a producer. He has excelled on the silver screen.



On the other hand, he entered the field of education and established the famous Sri Vidya Niketananu Educational Institution in Tirupati amto provide education. Recently, Manchu Mohan Babu made another key announcement through social media stating the Mohan Babu University is going to be established.



He said his life goal has now reached into the innovative learning universe. "The seeds sown at Sree Vidyanikethan have now grown into a Kalpavriksha. Your 30 years of trust and my life's mission has now culminated into a universe of innovative learning. With

gratitude I offer Mohan Babu University to you in Tirupati. Your love is my strength and I am confident that you will.continue to support this dream too," Mohan Babu tweeted.

With the blessings of my parents, all my fans and well wishers, I am a humbled and honored to announce #MBU #MohanBabuUniversity pic.twitter.com/K8HZTiGCUA — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) January 13, 2022

Sri Vidyaniketan Educational Institution was started in 1993 followed by setting up Vidyaniketan International School, Junior College, Engineering College, Medical College, Pharmacy, PG College were established. He said that now 'Mohan Babu University' is going to start soon.

