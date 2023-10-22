  • Menu
Top priority to development of villages: Kakani

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurating Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy Health Clinic in Tothapalle Gudur on Saturday
Says the State govt is keen on improving the living standards of people in rural areas

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said that government is giving top priority for the development of villages to uplift the living standards of people in rural areas.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating various developmental works worth Rs 88.70 lakh which include Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy village clinic, causeway at Tothapalle Gudur tank and cement road in Tothapalle Gudur mandal in Sarvepalle constituency on Saturday.

Kakani said establishment of YSR Health Clinics has helped in providing quality medicare to people in villages. The setting up of village secretariats ensured issuing of various certificates and delivery of services at the doorsteps of people.

The Minister said that since 2019, development works worth Rs 5.7 crore were taken up in Tothapalle Gudur. They include infrastructure like roads and drains and drinking water facility.

Earlier, the Minister has laid the foundation for construction of Matha Parameswari temple at a cost of Rs 10 lakh with the financial support being extended by the TTD in the village.

TP Gudur MPDO Hemalatha, tahasildar Lavanya, sarpanch Alekha and others were present.

