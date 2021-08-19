Trial run of Navaneetha Seva to begin on Aug 25

Tirumala: As part of its noble mission to promote and protect indigenous cow breeds, the TTD is all set to commence a new Seva, Navaneetha Seva, on the auspicious day of Sri Krishna Janmashtami on August 30.

A review meeting over the arrangements to be made for the new Seva was held by the Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy with the officials concerned at Tirumala Gosala on Wednesday evening. The Additional EO said Navaneetha Seva is a unique one as fresh butter from Desi cows will be offered to Srivaru every day.

"Daily in the evening the butter extracted afresh and churned out of buttermilk in a traditional manner from the milk of the Desi cow breeds will be taken in a procession from Tirumala Gosala to Srivari temple and it will be handed over to the religious staff which will be used during the daily Kainkaryams of the following day," he maintained.

He later instructed the civil, electrical and waterworks to be completed before August 25 at Tirumala Gosala. The services of over a dozen volunteers will also be used at S V Gosala at Tirumala for this Seva and necessary training will be imparted to them.

The Additional EO said a trial run of the Navaneetha Seva will be commenced from August 25 onwards before it is launched in a full-fledged manner on August 30. Later, all the officers visited the 25 Gir breed cows which were donated to Tirumala SV Gosala of TTD.

Temple chief priest Krishna Seshachala Deekshitulu, former TTD Board member Siva Kumar, SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Dy EOs Ramesh Babu, Harindranath, Vijayasaradhi, Additional Health Officer Dr Sunil, EE 1 Jaganmohan Reddy, DE Ravishankar Reddy, dairy farm doctor Dr Nagaraju and OSD P Seshadri were also present.