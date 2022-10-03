Tributes pour in for Mahatma on his 153rd birth anniversary

Tirupati/Kadapa/Nellore: Several dignitaries including the ministers, leaders and officials paid tributes to the father of the nation on his 153rd birth anniversary on Sunday. Minister for energy, environment and forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy garlanded to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the East police station and paid tributes. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that if all politicians follow the path of Gandhiji, the country can develop even greater. MLAs P Dwarakanath Reddy, A Srinivasulu, K Adimulam, V Varaprasad, MLC Bharath and others participated.

Collector K Venkataramana Reddy paid tributes to the portrait of Gandhiji at the Collectorate and recalled the freedom struggle led by him. Through his principles of truth, non-violence and Satyagraha and non-cooperation he achieved independence for the country. Youth should get inspired by him and walk on his path. DRO M Srinivasa Rao, District Panchayat Officer Rajasekhar Reddy and others were present. TTD Welfare Officer Damodaram paid floral tributes to the photo of Mahatma Gandhi at the TTD Administrative building. Recalling the sacrifices of the father of the nation, he said even the world acknowledged the Gandhian way to lead a righteous life. DE Electrical Chandrasekhar and other employees were present.

Gandhi Jayanthi was celebrated at Red Sanders anti-smuggling task force office also. Inspector of Police Chandrasekhar said that everyone should try to take Gandhiji's path and follow nonviolence. Reserve Inspector (AR) Suresh Kumar Reddy, CI Balakrishna and others took part. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy and deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy also paid tributes at Gandhi's statue.

APSPDCL chief general manager DS Varakumar called upon the employees to provide better services to the consumers following the ideals of Gandhiji. Not only India but several other countries too were following the Gandhian principles. General Manager M Gopala Krishna, Dy Executive engineers and others participated.

Tirupati City chamber and Tirupati sub jail jointly organised prisoners' welfare day on the occasion of the Gandhi Jayanthi. Justice Anwar Basha, 5th AD and family court judge told the prisoners to behave with discipline and follow the principles of Gandhiji after coming out of the jail. City Chamber president Ayub Khan, Jai superintendent Gurusekhar Reddy, V Vijay Kumar and others participated. The judge has distributed fruits, sweets and books to all inmates.

BJP Tirupati parliament cultural wing president Gundala Gopinath Reddy, other leaders Akkipalli Munikrishnaiah Yadav, Kavitha, T Subramanyam Reddy, KN Raja, Kotte Subramanyam Reddy and others recalled the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri after paying tributes to their portraits on their birth anniversaries.

SDSC SHAR has celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Director A Rajarajan, Controller, DDs, JCM members and Employees attended the programme. In Kadapa, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha along with Mayor K Suresh Babu garlanded to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at one town area to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and 118th jayanthi of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Sastri in a grand note on Sunday. District Congress Committee (DCC) president N Srinivasulu paid rich tributes to Gandhi's portrait at the party office on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Amzath Basha called upon all people to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju and SP KKN Anburajan also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Sastri by garlanding their portraits at their offices respectively.

In Nellore, District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said everyone should strive hard for achieving the goal of Mahatma's Gram Swaraj in the district. He garlanded the statue of Gandhi on the collectorate premises on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy planned to realise the dreams of Gandhiji's gram swaraj by introducing the Sachivalayam system in the state for resolving issues locally. He said they were organising Spandana every Monday and asked the officials to resolve problems of people speedily.