TTD announces Annual Brahmotsavams from October 4
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced extensive arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavam, set to commence on October 4.
EO Venkata Chowdhary, TTD’s official, shared insights about the upcoming Brahmotsavam during a meeting held on Saturday evening at the Annamayya building in Tirumala. He assured that all necessary preparations are underway to ensure a smooth and orderly experience for the thousands of devotees who will visit during this holy season.
The TTD has focused on several key areas including engineering works, laddu distribution, vehicle fitness, darshan arrangements, Annaprasadam services, accommodation logistics, and coordination by various departments such as Horticulture, Transport, and Srivari Sevakulu. Venkatachoudhary emphasized that efforts would be made to prevent any inconvenience to the devotees throughout the celebrations.
The Brahmotsavam festivities will kick off on October 4, with Garudaseva scheduled for October 8, Swarnaratham on October 9, Rathotsavam on October 11, and Chakrasnanam on October 12. However, he noted that during these significant celebrations, all special darshans and accrued services for specific groups—including seniors, individuals with disabilities, NRIs, and parents with young children—will be temporarily suspended.
Devotees are encouraged to plan their visits accordingly and partake in the celebrations as Tirumala prepares to welcome a record number of visitors for this revered event.