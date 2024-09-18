Live
Just In
TTD announces schedule for release the of darshan quotas for December
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the schedule for the release of darshan tickets for December. The much-anticipated Arjitha seva tickets will be made available online on Wednesday, November 18, starting at 10 AM.
Devotees are encouraged to register for the electronic lucky dip of e-service tickets, which will remain open until 10 AM on November 20. Those fortunate enough to receive lucky dip tickets must ensure they complete their payment before 12 noon on September 22.
Additionally, on November 21 at 10 AM, tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Oonjalseva, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva will also go live online. The virtual service tickets will be available later that day at 3 PM.
On September 23, Angapradakshina tokens will be released at 10 AM, followed by the Srivani Trust break darshan quota at 11 AM. Special provisions for elderly, chronically ill, and disabled devotees will see free special entry darshan tokens released at 3 PM.
The following day, November 24, will witness the launch of special entrance darshan tickets priced at Rs. 300 at 10 AM. Additionally, at 3 PM, the booking quota for rented rooms in Tirumala and Tirupati will be made accessible.
On November 27, the TTD will wrap up the month’s releases with the Srivari Seva quota released at 11 AM, followed by Navanitha Seva at 12 noon, and Parakamani Seva quota at 1 PM.
Devotees are advised to book their service tickets through the official website https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.