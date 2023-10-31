TTD asks organic farmers to supply vegetables for Annaprasadam

Tirupati: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddyasked the farmers to come forward to supply animal fodder required for TTD goshalas and vegetables for Annaprasadam to devotees through organic farming.

A meeting was held with the officers of Rythu Sadhikara Sansthan and organic farmers under the auspices of TTD at the SVETA Bhavan here on Monday.

On the occasion, the TTD EO said that he will enter into a buy back agreement with organic farmers to supply hybrid Napier fodder and vegetables for TTD. He said that for the goshalas run by TTD at Tirupati, Palamaneru and Kamalayyagaripalle in Nerabailu, 30 tonnes of fodder is required per day.

He said that this fodder should be grown through organic farming and the price would be more than Rs.2 thousand per ton. They want to grow by using solid and liquid fertilizers without using chemical fertilisers. He said that many farmers will be contracted to supply fodder and vegetables to TTD throughout the year. He said that they will go to the farmers’ fields and collect them, and the transportation costs will also be borne by TTD.

He said that by entering into agreements with farmers for fodder and vegetables, the farmers will get a steady income. Moreover, the meetings with these farmers and formulation of procedures will be done under the direction of the district collector. The EO explained that TTD is working to make many cowsheds in Andhra Pradesh into model cowsheds so that the ecological balance is not damaged.

District collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that there are a few buyers who buy crops grown through natural farming. It is happy that TTD has come forward in this context. He said that due to organic agricultural crops, it will not only do good for our future but also for the coming generations and we will provide healthy and excellent food to the devotees.

He said that once an agreement is signed with TTD, animal fodder and vegetables will have to be provided continuously. He explained that the farmer families will get a stable income. District oroject managers will arrange meetings with farmers regarding this matter soon. He informed that if this policy is successful, it will set a great example in the country.

Earlier, SV Goshala director Dr Haranath Reddy explained the comprehensive plan for farmers under the auspices of TTD Goshalas.

TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, agriculture department joint director Prasada Rao, nature agriculture district project manager Shanmugam and farmers from surrounding mandals of Tirupati district participated in this meeting.