TTD cancels VIP break darshans amid an increase in common devotees for Sarvadarshan

Amid an increase in devotees for Sarva Darshan tickets, the TTD has cancelled the VIP break darshans from Wednesday to Sunday and decided to increase the quota of Sarvadarshan tickets. While currently allocating 30,000 tickets per day, it has now increased to 45,000. Due to the influx of devotees, it decided to follow the pre-existing method wherein devotees from Alipiri are allowed for the Tirumala without the darshan tickets till the crowd of devotees subsides.



It is learned that devotees who came for the darshan at Tirumala have been in trouble for a few days. A large number of devotees have been waiting in the queue for Sarvadarshan tickets since last Saturday morning. Devotees who have obtained Sarvadarshan tokens today at the counters near Govinda Raju Swami Satra, Srinivasam, and Alipiri Bhudevi Complex in Tirupati will get a darshan slot by Tuesday, April 12. The issuance of tokens was stopped when the slot was completed on Tuesday.

Due to heavy traffic, TTD announced that the Sarvadarshan tokens of Wednesday's quota will be issued on Tuesday afternoon at the respective counters in Tirupati.

With the issuance of tickets for two or three days in a row, the crowd of devotees increased sharply. A tense atmosphere was seen with crowds in the queue lines wherein some devotees fell unconscious and three others were rushed to Tirupati RUIA Hospital with injuries. Observing these conditions the TTD cancelled the VIP break darshans and gave priority to the common devotees. Devotees are also happy with the TTD decision. However, there are suggestions that some precautions should be taken during the issuance of Sarvadarshan tickets.