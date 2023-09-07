TTD chairman visit where Leopard captured, says devotees safety is priority

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of Tirumala devotees and stated that there will be no compromise on this matter. He informed that within a span of two months, five leopards have been successfully captured and said that the restrictions on the walkway are being maintained.



The TTD Chairman Bhumana personally visited the location where a leopard was trapped. He reiterated that Operation Leopard will persist and that another Leopard was recently captured by the forest department officials between midnight and 1 am.

Chairman Bhumana highlighted that these efforts exemplify the strong measures being taken by TTD for the safety and well-being of the devotees. He assured that Operation Leopard will continue under their constant supervision, in collaboration with the forest department officials.

In light of the recent capture of the fifth cheetah, devotees using the walking path are advised to travel in groups, and staff members will be assigned to accompany them, ensuring their safety. Additionally, hand sticks are being provided to devotees to instill confidence.

However, the Chairman acknowledged that there have been instances of criticism on this initiative. He mentioned that despite criticism, four leopards were captured after the implementation of providing sticks to devotees, along with one cheetah captured prior to that and opined that it showcases the responsibility of TTD towards the safety of devotees.

A Forest Department official stated that Operation Leopard is ongoing with the deployment of two to three hundred personnel under the supervision of officials. They are utilising sophisticated cages for this purpose. The official warned critics that their negative feedback will not deter the continuation of Operation Leopard.