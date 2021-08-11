TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy briefs media, says he is honoured to serve TTD for the second time

YV Subba Reddy who took over as chairman of the TTD Board on Wednesday said that he was honoured to get the opportunity to serve as the TTD chairman for the second time. He said that for the last two years, a big platform has been laid for the common devotees and better facilities have been provided. He said the TTD board has been succeeded in providing darshan with ease for the common devotees.



He said that historic decisions and changes were brought in Tirumala and implemented. YV Subba Reddy recalled that the darshans had been minimised at a time when the people were in trouble due to the coronavirus epidemic. He said that steps have been taken to completely ban plastic in Tirumala and protect the environment.



The TTD chairman said that electric vehicles will be used instead of diesel vehicles to control air pollution. He said steps were being taken to ensure that devotees coming from Tirupati to Tirumala travel in electric vehicles. He explained that the grains harvested based on organic farming were used to prepare prasadam in ancient days and the same policy is being implemented for the last 100 days.