TTD defamation case posted for November 2

Tirupati: The withdrawal of the defamation suit filed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) against Tirumala temple former chief priest Dr A V Ramana Deekshithulu and YSRCP senior leader and MP V Vijayasai Reddy which came up for hearing before the X additional district judge here on Wednesday has been posted to November 2.

With a Hindu outfit from Telangana which decided to implead in the case filing a petition before the court seeking to include it as a plaintiff, the judge ordered the TTD advocate to file a counter and postponed the case.

TTD filed the defamation suit against Deekshithulu and Vijaisai Reddy in the court of X additional district judge, Tirupati, seeking an amount of Rs 200 crore as compensation from the duo for the damages caused by them by making wild and baseless allegation of blue diamond, to the image and reputation of TTD in 2018 (OS NO 264-2018).

Following the TTD Trust Board's decision to withdraw the case in its meeting in February this year, a petition was filed by TTD in the court for the withdrawal of the case which took up an unexpected turn with the Hindu outfit filing implead petition.

It may be recalled that Deekshithulu and Vijayasai Reddy alleged that the most precious and rare pink diamond donated by a devotee to Lord Venkateswara was missing from the temple treasury creating nationwide flutter.

Rattled by the allegation, the then TDP government saw the TTD file defamation suit by executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal against the two in the court in 2018. An amount of Rs 2 crore was paid from TTD funds as court fee for the Rs 200 crore defamation suit which then raised many eyebrows.

Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy speaking to media here on Wednesday demanded the two respondents, Deekshithulu and Vijayasai Reddy, to respond and wanted them to clarify their position on their allegation of missing pink diamond from Tirumala temple treasury.

He further said that if the TTD withdraw the case, it has to forfeit the Rs 2 crore paid as court fee and demanded that the amount should be collected from the then chairman and members of the trust board who decided to file the defamation case and also the present chairman and members of the TTD trust board who resolved to withdraw the case since it is the money of the devotees.