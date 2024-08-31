TTD, district police top brass check Vahana Seva routes

Tirumala: TTD EOJ Syamala Rao along with the additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, CVSO Sridhar and district SP Subbarayudu inspected the four Mada streets in Tirumala temple to review the route of procession of Vahana Sevas, especially the arrangements of Garuda Seva for the ensuing annual Brahmotsavam.

As a part of the inspection on Friday, the top brass of TTD along with the district police commenced their inspection at Vahana Mandapam and observed the various entry-exit points at different galleries, second filling of galleries on Garuda Seva, security aspects, the in and out gates to Swamy Pushkarini on the last day of Brahmotsavam on Chakra Snanam and various other related aspects.

Earlier, they inspected Parakamani building in Tirumala as a part of the inspection and thoroughly observed the lifting of the hundis, the process of segregation of coins and currencies, manpower involved in the counting and according of parkamani, dress code and checking process. The EO verified the CC TV room.

They also inspected Srivari Seva Sadan twin buildings in Tirumala. They thoroughly inspected both the buildings on the mode of verification, registration, allotment of lockers, beds and duties at different locations in Tirumala besides the random electronic dip system of temple duties and about satsang, meditation and bhajans orientation programme being held to the Srivari sevaks every day. Both EO and additional EO visited cashew splitting service hall in SS2 and observed the process.

Later, speaking to media persons, the EO said all the departments have already commenced the arrangements for the big religious festival which is scheduled from October 4 to 12. He said all the departments in co-ordination with the police are working towards ensuring a hassle-free Vahana Sevas to the multitude of visiting pilgrims to Tirumala on the occasion.

CE Nageswara Rao, SE 2 Satyanarayana, DyEO (health) Asha Jyothi, health officer Madhusudhan Prasad, VGOs Surendra, Ramkumar and other officials were also presents.