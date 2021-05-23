TTD EO bats for village-level action plan to curb Covid in rural areas

Tirupati: TTD EO and Chairman of State Covid Command Control Centre Dr K S Jawahar Reddy has directed Chittoor Collector Harinarayanan to launch a village-level action plan to effectively contain the spike of Covid-19 cases in the rural areas. Reviewing the Covid situation with district collector and health officials at the Padmavati Rest House here on Saturday, the EO asked officials to enforce home quarantine and community isolation of Covid positive patients at village level to check spread of Covid to other areas.

EO said village officials should undertake Dandoras (announcements) in the mornings and evenings in villages and spread awareness of Covid among villagers with handbills, wall posters and loudspeakers.

The sarpanches should strive to transform their villages as Covid-free and Collectors should encourage them with cash awards. The village secretariats, Asha workers and NGOs should be involved in the Rapid response teams to contain Covid effectively. Special drive on awareness of masks and social distancing be taken up with volunteers at village level. He said to stop the spread of black fungus in the hospitals, all medical equipment etc. should be sterilised after the discharge of Covid patients.

The Covid Command Centre Chairman also advised officials to always keep 20 tonnes of oxygen tanks at the SVIMS hospital full and also ensure complete oxygen availability at the Ayurvedic hospital as well.

He also advised officials to keep vigilance on hotels, tea stalls etc. at crowded locations in Tirupati and ensure that these joints serve only parcels and avoid gathering of people ignoring physical distance. National Health Mission Programme officer Dr Srinivasulu, District Surveillance Officer Dr Sudarshan and others were present.