TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy inspects amenities at MTV Annaprasadam Bhavan

Tirumala: TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Sunday inspected the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Bhavan and Vaikunta queue complex, the entry point for pilgrims for darshan at Tirumala and gave specific instructions to employees to improve quality of service and amenities to devotees.



The TTD EO along with Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy also took part in Annaprasadam at the Annaprasadam Bhavan during the inspection and appreciated the quality of food items given to devotees. He also interacted with pilgrims to collect feedback on free meal provided by the TTD.

Speaking to reporters near Annaprasadam Bhavan, the TTD EO said devotees coming for Srivari Darshan were happy about all the facilities provided in Tirumala like quality Anna Prasadam and accommodation.

At the MTV Annaprasadam complex, he inspected the cold storage, kitchen and the dining halls and lauded the services of staff after interaction with the devotees for providing delicious and quality food items.

At the Vaikauntam Queue Complex, the TTD EO inspected the entry points of Sarva darshan, Pratyeka darshan and Divya darshan (foot walking devotees).

He also reviewed the system for depositing mobiles and footwear's, supply of Annaprasadam, coffee and tea, milk for infants, phone facility and dispensaries for emergency medical treatment to devotees waiting for darshan in the queue compartments. TTD VGOs Manohar, Prabhakar, DyEO of Anna Prasadam Nagaraj, Catering Officer GLN Shastri, Peishkar of Srivari Temple Jaganmohan Charyulu and others participated.