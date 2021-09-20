TTD extends daily darshan time at Tirumala temple

Tirupati: The TTD extended the darshan timings at Tirumala temple which will be up to 11 pm with effect from Sunday (Sept 19).

According to temple sources, pilgrims will be allowed for darshan till 11-11.30 pm (against 10 pm earlier) after which Ekantha Seva, the closing ceremony will be held before closing the shrine at 12 midnight.

This was to cope with the increase in the number of pilgrims who will have darshan daily at the shrine which is on an average about 25,000 daily.

However, on Saturday 29,621 devotees had darshan at Tirumala temple which is the highest since April this year while 15,039 tonsured their head as a mark of fulfillment of their vows. The hundi income stood at 2.30 crore, according to TTD sources.

The big jump in the number of pilgrims who had darshan on Saturday was due to the TTD releasing 800 SSD (Time Slotted Sarva Darshan) tokens, against the normal quota of 2,000 tokens, for free darshan, keeping in view the holy Piratasi also known as Tirumala Sanivaralu considered most auspicious by the Hindu devotees more so from Tamil Nadu and adjoining Chittoor district for offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy recently said that the number of free darshan tokens will be increased soon on par with the payment based special entry darshan (Rs 300 tickets) under which the TTD allows daily 8,000 people for darshan after severe criticism from various sections for issuing only 2,000 tokens for free darshan.

Against the backdrop, the TTD is likely to take a decision on Monday on increasing the free darshan tokens for the sake of common pilgrims, sources said.

The TTD is issuing daily 2,000 free darshan tokens limited to people of Chittoor district only against about 25,000 payment-based darshan tickets under various categories including break darshan, Srivani Trust donation, Arjitha Sevas and special entry darshan.