TTD Gear up for Brahmotsavams

Tirumala: TTD EO J Shyamala Rao said on Saturday that elaborate arrangements are underway towards the smooth conduct of the Srivari annual Brahmotsavam from October 4-12.

Speaking to media persons at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday evening he said the morning Vahana Sevas will be held between 8am and 10am while the evening between 7pm and 9pm except for the Garuda Vahana Seva which commences at 6.30 pm.

He said on October 4, evening the Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandra Babu Naidu will present official pattu vastrams to Srivaru on behalf of the state government. And also participate in the Pedda Sesha Vahanaseva.

He said in view of the anticipated rush of devotees, many arjita Sevas and special darshans have been canceled in the Tirumala Srivari Temple during the annual fete.

Among others he said a buffer stock of about seven lakh laddus will be kept ready, strong security in coordination with district police with additional force during Garuda Vahana Seva while ghat roads will be kept open for 24 hours on Garuda Seva day and constant vigil through common command center.

He said the engineering department has commenced preparations at both Tirumala and Tirupati ,electric decorations,and large digital LED screens all around the Mada streets

He said during the fete there will be no allotments for cottage donors from October 4-12 and devotees requested to occupy rooms in Tirupati if they do not get accommodation at Tirumala.

TTD has rolled out additional Barbers to provide non stop service at all kalyana kattas and additional staff will be roped in to maintain cleanliness.

He said TTD is ready for distribution of Annaprasadam, milk, breakfast in Matrusree Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex Vaikuntam compartments, and outside queue lines.

The TTD has set up several first aid centers, mobile clinics and ambulances along with medical centers and dispensaries at Ashwani Hospital and Vaikuntham Q Complex in Tirumala to address any emergencies.

He said around 4,000 Srivari sevaks were deployed serve the devotees in all the sections of Tirumala.

The SVBC channel is ready to provide Live broadcast of Vahana Sevas ,cultural programs and traditional programs f srivari temple.

In order to showcase the development activities of TTD special Photo exhibition, fruit and flower show Ayurveda and sculpture exhibition is organised at the kalyana vedika.

Special cultural groups invited from all states to perform in front of Vahana Sevas and also at auditoriums in Tirupati and Tirumala under the leadership of HDPP projects.

Taking measures to overcome water crisis in Tirumala

As of today (24-8-2024) the total water availability at 5 Dams is 4592 lakh gallon

The water availability is adequate for next 130 days

He also said water resources would improve in kayani dam Tirupati and kailasagiri reservoir with the inset of rainfall in October, November and December months.

Earlier the EO held meeting with the officials of TTD and TMC (Tirupati Municipal Corporation) on the same.

Additional EO Ch Venkaia Chowdhary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sreedhar and others officials were present.















