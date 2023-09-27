TTD gets Rs 24.22 crore Hundi income

Tirumala: The TTD had netted an income of Rs 24.22 crore through cash offerings in Hundi while 5.47 lakh people had darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in eight days, from September 18 to 25. In a press release on Tuesday on the high lights of the just concluded Brahmotsavam, TTD officials informed that during Garuda Vahana Seva day, 72,650 people had darshan in the temple and over two lakh people witnessed Garuda Vahana Seva procession. In all, 30.22 lakh laddus were sold and 2.07 lakh tonsured their heads in fulfillment of their vows.

As many as 16.28 lakh pilgrims availed Anna Prasadam and on Garuda Seva day, anna prasadam was provided to 4.81 lakhs devotees and tea, coffee, milk were given to 3.37 devotees, 2.50 lakh buttermilk packets were given to pilgrims, waiting in the galleries to witness Garuda Vahana procession.

With regard to security arrangement, 5,000 personnel, including district police and TTD vigilance personnel were deployed in bandobust duty. 40 doctors, 35 paramedics and 13 ambulances had provided medical services to about 31,000 devotees. For sanitation and garbage cleaning in Tirumala, 3,000 workers were engaged and on Garuda Seva day, additionally 774 workers were pressed into service.

Engineering department made elaborate arrangements including galleries in Mada streets, parking lots for parking 9,000 vehicles additionally to cope with the rush and also extending queue lines and special arrangements for Chakra Snanam. During Brahmotsavam, 368 lakh gallons of water was utilised. One of the major attraction during Brahmotsavam was the cultural shows during vahana seva daily in the morning and evening involving 152 teams consisting of 3,710 artists from 12 States.Garden depart ment made captivating floral decoration in the temple, outside, at all important junction and also organised flower exhibition. In all 45 tons of flowers. 3 lakh cut flowers and 75,000 seasonal flowers were used for the decoration and exhibition. Public Relations department set the media centre facilitating the presspersons in the coverage of the utsavam and also conducted photo exhibition at Kalyana Vedika.

During Brahmotsavam, 10 spiritual books in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, English and Sanskrit languages were released during Vahana Sevas and the TTD Publication wing sold Rs 74.59 lakh books.

More importantly, the 3,342 Srivari Sevaks volunteers drawn from various States did commendable service to the pilgrims and played a key role in conducting Brahmotsavam including regulating and guiding pilgrims during vahan seva, Anna Prasadam distribution, in queue lines, in queue complexes, temple and other areas.