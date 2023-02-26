TTD plans to use palm leaf baskets to carry laddus

Tirupati: As part of environmental protection and to make the temple town Tirumala plastic-free, TTD is planning to introduce baskets made of palm leaves to carry laddu prasadams. Accordingly, on an experimental basis, palm leaf baskets will be made available soon for devotees in the laddu counters at Tirumala. Depending on the feasibility and devotees' acceptance, TTD will take a final call on using these environmentally friendly biodegradable palm leaf baskets, sources said.



