  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

TTD plans to use palm leaf baskets to carry laddus

TTD plans to use palm leaf baskets to carry laddus
x
Highlights

Tirupati: As part of environmental protection and to make the temple town Tirumala plastic-free, TTD is planning to introduce baskets made of palm...

Tirupati: As part of environmental protection and to make the temple town Tirumala plastic-free, TTD is planning to introduce baskets made of palm leaves to carry laddu prasadams. Accordingly, on an experimental basis, palm leaf baskets will be made available soon for devotees in the laddu counters at Tirumala. Depending on the feasibility and devotees' acceptance, TTD will take a final call on using these environmentally friendly biodegradable palm leaf baskets, sources said.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X