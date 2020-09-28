TTD records highest Hundi income of Rs 2.34 cr on Sunday

Tirupati: The TTD netted a record income of Rs 2.34 crore on a single day on Sunday through Hundi cash offerings which is highest after the famed Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala opened for darshan on June 11 this year following the Covid-19 lockdown.



According to temple sources, the Hundi offerings made by the devotees on Saturday, was taken up for counting on Sunday registering highest Hundi income the TTD had received so far.

In all, 18,296 devotees had darshan on Saturday which is also highest so far after the shrine reopened after a closure of about three months due to Covid-19 pandemic. Daily the TTD is issuing about 14,000 darshan tickets but on Saturday it also allowed darshan for the staff including the police involved in the conduct of the 9-day annual Brahmotsavams taking the total number of people who had darshan to above 18,000 against the normal rush of devotees of 12,000 to 13, 000 during the period of the pandemic.