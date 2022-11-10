TTD refutes criticism over weight of Srivari laddus

Tirupati: Refuting the criticism on the weight of Srivari laddu, TTD on Thursday clarified that there is complete transparency in the production of laddus and devotees shall not doubt about the quality and quantity of the sacred prasadam.

In a release here, TTD said that after being prepared in Srivari Potu (temple kitchen) the potu workers load them in a tray which is weighed by TTD officials everyday before it is being dispatched to laddu sale counters.

TTD said that each laddu weighs between 160-180 gram. The difference of minus 70 gram which has been reported in some social media platforms was only because of the technical problem that occurred in the laddu weighing machine and lack of knowledge on the same by contract workers, causing confusion among devotees.

Tirumala laddu never weighs less than 160 gram. TTD had been following the same method for the past several years and the Potu workers who have been preparing laddus all these years never compromised on quality or quantity of laddus, the statement said.

TTD has appealed to devotees not to believe in such rumours and inform the concerned officials at laddu counters of any lapses were found to resolve the issues immediately. But the fact that devotee concerned had instead chosen to post the issue on social media is rather unsavoury, damaging the reputation of the religious institution, hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees, it said.