TTD Releases Rs. 300 SED tokens for October 2024

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has released of its special entrance darshan tickets for the month of October. Additionally, the accomodation quota for October in both Tirumala and Tirupati will be released online at 3 PM today.
Further updates from TTD indicate that various seva quotas will also be released later this week. On July 27, the Tirumala Tirupati Srivari Seva quota will become available online at 11 AM, followed by the Navanitha Seva at 12 noon, and the Parakamani Seva at 1 PM.
Devotees are urged to book the Srivari Arjita Seva and darshan tickets via the official website at [https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in](https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in).
In related news, TTD has announced that its annual Brahmotsavam will take place from October 4 to 12, and during this period, all earned services, except for Suprabhata Seva, will be canceled to accommodate the festive activities.