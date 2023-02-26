TTD school inks pact with Singhania Education Trust

In a major initiative, the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Elementary and High School at Tirumala entered MoU with the country's most acclaimed Smt Sulochana Devi Singhania School Trust. The MoU was signed on Saturday in the presence of TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy at his Bunglow in Tirumala between TTD Educational Officer Bhaskar Reddy on behalf of TTD Educational Institutions and Singhania Education Trust honorary secretary Arun Mahesh Agarwal along with Revati Srinivasan, Director, Singhania Group of Schools. Speaking on the occasion, the EO expressed his confidence that this would definitely impact on enhancing educational standards of the students making the school to the top position in India.





He urged the Singhania Education Group representatives to improve the quality of education by imparting best training to the teachers in digital learning, teaching tactics, analytical skills etc. "You concentrate and take over the academics while we provide you the entire infrastructure. We want the school to be the best role model in the entire country in academics," the EO reiterated. The Singhania Education Trust representatives assured that they will do their best in imparting qualitative education with trained faculty. "The prime motto of our Trust is to provide qualitative education to one lakh pupils and it is the life ambition of our Chairman and MD(Reymond Group) Sri Goutam Singhania. We feel privileged to sail with TTD and consider this as a divine opportunity," they asserted. Head Master of SV High School Krishnamurthy, TTD Education Department AEO Eswaraiah and Senior Assistant Mamata were also present.



