TTD to develop Vengamamba memorial as tourist spot

Tirumala: TTD Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy along with Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy inspected the site where Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Sajeeva Samadhi is located in Tirumala on Saturday.

After paying tributes to the saint poetess of 19th century, the EO said the 1.5-acre sprawling area in Tirumala will be developed as 'Vengamamba Brindavanam' (a memorial) and yet another place of attraction for visiting pilgrims. It is pertinent to note here that Vengamamba also known as Tharigonda Vengamamba, a saint poetess, was born in Vangipuram Brahmins family in 1730 in the Tarigonda village in Chittoor district. Her father was Krishnayamatya and mother was Mangamamba. Since childhood, she was an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara. After her husband Venkatachalapahi died at her young age, she came to Tirumala taking herself Lord Venkateswara as her husband and did rigorous penance for Lord. Since the Lord accepted Venkamamba's devotion, her harati has been incorporated into Ekanta Seva performed to the Lord each night and it is called Vengamamaba's harathi.

She wrote many books in Telugu including Vishnu Parijatham, Chenchu Natakam, Rukmini Natakam and Jala Krida Vilasam and Mukthi Kanthi Vilasam (all Yaksha Ganams), Gopi Natakam (Golla Kalapam-Yakshaganam), Rama Parinayam, Sri Bhagavatham, Sri Krishna Manjari, Tatva Keerthanalu and Vashista Ramayanam (Dwipada), Sri Venkataachala Mahatyam (Padya Prabhandam) and Ashtanga Yoga Saaram (Padyakruthi).

She breathed her last in Tirumala in 1817 and her Samadhi (holy grave) was located in Tirumala but the entire area was under private occupation for long.

TTD after prolonged process including legal and negotiation able to resume the land where now it wanted to develop as a Brindavanam(memorial) as a befitting tribute to the saint poetess. TTD also named its huge Annadanam Complex as Mathrusree Tharigonda Annadanam Complex marking its reverence towards the great devotee, where about one lakh devotees are to be feed before Covid pandemic from morning to night.

Chief Engineer (CE) Nageswara Rao, SE-2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Health Officer Dr Sridevi, Estate Officer Mallikarjuna, VGO Bali Reddy and other officials were also present.