TTD to expand free food service beyond Tirumala, Tirupati

Tirupati: The TTD decided to expand its Anna Prasadam scheme so as to provide free food to devotees during Pushkaralu and other major festivals in South India. TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy directed the Anna Prasadam wing officials to prepare plans to provide Anna Prasadam at mega religious events like Pushkaralu and other festivals in South Indian States.

Reviewing the Anna Prasadam wing performance at an official meeting here on Friday, the TTD EO disclosed the TTD plans to expand its Anna Prasadam service activity beyond Tirumala-Tirupati to cover more and

more people under the popular Anna Prasadam scheme.

TTD Anna Prasadam - providing free food is now confined to Tirumala and down the hills Tirupati where it is providing free food to pilgrims visiting from various places, to students studying in TTD colleges and patients and their attendants in TTD and in government hospitals in Tirupati.

The EO reviewing the Anna Prasadam wing activity in Tirumala, directed the officials to provide tasty food to the devotees arriving daily to Tirumala for darshan of Lord. He sought the officials to increase the quantity of vegetables in the Anna Prasadam provided to devotees at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Bhavan with different menus for the afternoon and night meals.

The EO also instructed officials to enforce a dress code for Anna Prasadam complex staff like aprons, caps and gloves and wanted both cooks and serving staff to be provided training in standard hospitality institutions on the art of how to address devotees and serve food to them. He directed officials to buy modern equipment for the kitchen and serving at the dining halls and asked them to cross-check the quality of the items like rice, pulses, edible oils, ghee and vegetables to ensure the providing quality Prasadam to devotees.

Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, JEO Sada Bhargavi, FA & CAO Sri O Balaji, Additional CVSO Ravi Prasad, Anna Prasadam Dy EO Harindranath, Catering Officer GLN Shastri and others were present.