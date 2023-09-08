TTD to hold Utlotsavam fete today at Tirumala Mada streets

The influx of devotees to Tirumala continues, with the entire Vaikuntha queue complex filled with devotees. The waiting time for Sarvadarshan (general darshan) is currently 18 to 20 hours, and devotees are patiently waiting in the queue lines outside.

Meanwhile, due to the Utlotsavam (celestial procession) taking place in the streets of Tirumala today, the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam) has cancelled the acquired services.

The Utlotsavam will be held between 4 pm and 8 pm in the four mada streets of the temple. During this procession, Sri Malayappaswamy will be carried on a golden Tiruchi (palanquin), while Sri Krishnaswamy will be carried on another Tiruchi. To accommodate the Utlotsavam, the TTD has announced the cancellation of Kalyanotsavam, Oonjalseva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradipalankara services.



As the month of Shravan comes to an end, the TTD officials are making arrangements to manage the increasing number of devotees. Today, the queue complex is already full, and devotees are lining up outside. Devotees without a token have to wait for 18 hours for Sarvadarshan.



On September 7, a total of 58,855 devotees visited Tirumala with 29,014 devotees offering hair. The hundi (donation box) collected an income of Rs. 4.65 crores.