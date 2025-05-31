TTD to launch anti-drone security system at Tirumala

Tirupati: In a landmark move to bolster security while preserving the sanctity of one of India’s most revered religious destinations, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has approved the deployment of advanced anti-drone technology at Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

The initiative, which merges tradition with innovation, was cleared at a recent Trust Board meeting at Tirumala and marks a significant overhaul of the temple’s security infrastructure.

The decision comes amid rising concerns over aerial intrusions and the potential misuse of drones around the temple premises. Recent incidents of flying drones over the temple complex and in front of it highlighted the urgent need for stronger surveillance and enforcement mechanisms.

The upcoming security system will be built around a multi-layered anti-drone defence network. This will include radar systems for long-range detection, radio frequency (RF) sensors to track drone signals, and thermal imaging equipment for visual surveillance. Once a drone is detected, it will be neutralised using jamming and spoofing technologies that cut off communication between the device and its operator.

In addition to targeting drone-related threats, TTD is undertaking a broader transformation of its overall security apparatus. A senior official stated that the upgrade would also include artificial intelligence tools and facial recognition systems to enhance ground-level surveillance. These technologies are expected to help with crowd control, detect suspicious behaviour, and manage the flow of pilgrims, particularly during peak festival seasons. All AI-driven systems will be implemented under strict data privacy guidelines to protect individual information.

TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao underlined the necessity of embracing technology at a location of such religious and cultural prominence. He said the proposed systems aim not only to prevent aerial violations but also to ensure the safety and spiritual experience of visiting devotees.

To reinforce its efforts, the TTD has also appealed to the Union government to declare the Tirumala hills a no-fly zone, thereby strengthening the legal framework to deter future drone activity. In parallel, the TTD is evaluating several indigenous technological solutions developed by Indian companies, with the goal of customising them for use in high-sensitivity civilian areas such as temples. TTD is expected to float tenders shortly, with the first phase of installations planned for completion before the end of the year.