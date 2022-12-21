TTD to promote Panchagavya products in big way

Tirupati: The TTD resolved to take up the promotion of its Panchagavya products in a big way.

TTD Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi who held a meeting with the officials on promoting the Panchagavya products here on Tuesday wanted them to conduct a workshop to highlight the significance of Panchagavya products with regard to leading a healthy and stress-free life.

The JEO urged the officials to take up adequate publicity for the products. She said promos should be telecast on TTD satellite channel SVBC to attract children, youth and women on the variety of products being produced by TTD.

She said during festivals etc. the exhibition-cum-sale of Panchagavya products and agarbattis also be organised along with that of book stalls and also introduce UPI payment system for the convenience of devotees to increase the sale of TTD Panchagavya products.

It may be noted here that the TTD under the brand name of Namami Govinda launched 15 Panchagavya products in January this year introducing a bouquet of products including herbal soaps, face packs, floor cleaners etc. Dy EO (General) Gunabhushan Reddy, PRO Dr T Ravi, HDPP special officer T Vijayalakshmi and sales wing OSD Rama Raju were present.

Later, the JEO along with engineering officials led by chief engineer Nageswar Rao inspected the ongoing construction works of Sri Padmavati Children's Super Specialty hospital on Zoo Park road near Alipiri. Speaking on the occasion the TTD JEO said that the engineering department has been directed to complete the ground-level works by December-end by deploying additional workers to speed up works as recent rains had delayed the work process.