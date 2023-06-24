TTD to release accommodation quota tickets for August, September on June 26

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced that the accommodation quota for the months of August and September on June 26 and advised the devotees to book rooms from 10 am onwards. The TTD officials said that the quota will be released simultaneously for the months of August and September.



Meanwhile, it is known that the special darshan tickets for the month of September were released on Saturday.

Apart from that, TTD has recently released the Arjitha seva tickets and Angapradikshinam tickets for the month of July. TTD officials have advised devotees to be careful while booking the tickets and not to trust the fake websites.