TTD to release darshan tickets for senior citizens today

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the darshan tickets quota for senior citizens and physically challenged persons for the month of June at 3 pm on Wednesday. The TTD had earlier suspended darshan facilities for senior citizens and physically challenged persons due to Covid pandemic.

In a press release here on Tuesday, TTD said from June 1 onwards senior citizens and physically challenged persons will be provided darshan at 3 pm daily. The other devotees are requested to make note of the time allotted for senior citizens and physically challenged persons and cooperate with TTD for a hassle free darshan of the Lord.

The TTD will also release the accommodation quota for the month of August at 9 am on May 26 (Thursday) for advance booking of rooms in Tirumala and Tirupati.