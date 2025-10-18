TTD to release Rs 300 ticket quota for Jan on Oct 25

Tirumala: TTD will release the quota of Arjitha Seva tickets and Angapradakshinam tokens for January online on October 19 at 10 am. Devotees can register online for the electronic dip for these Seva tickets until 10 am on October 21.

Those who are allotted the Seva tickets must make payment before 12 noon on October 23 to confirm their bookings. TTD will release the online quota of the Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva tickets on October 23 at 10 am.

The quota for virtual Sevas and related darshan slots will be released on October 23 at 3 pm while the SRIVANI Trust Darshan ticket quota on October 24 at 11 am. The darshan quota for senior citizens, differently-abled persons and those with chronic diseases will be released on October 24 at 3 pm. The Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan ticket quota will be released on October 25 at 10 am while the accommodation quota in Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 3 pm. Devotees are requested to book Srivari Arjitha Seva and Darshan tickets, accommodation only through the official TTD website.