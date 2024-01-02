Live
TTD to resume tokenless Sarvadarshans at Tirumala amid end of Vaikunta Dwara Darshans
The tirumala devotees with Sarvadarshan time slot tokens in Tirupati will be granted darshan. The issuance of Srivari Sarvadarshan tokens will resume at the counters in Tirupati.
The Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at Tirumala Srivari Temple, which started on December 23, has come to an end. The gates of Vaikuntha were closed by the priests in a traditional manner on Monday night. Devotees who had Sarvadarshan tokens were able to complete their darshan in the ten compartments of the Vaikunta queue complex.
From Tuesday onwards, devotees with Sarvadarshan time slot tokens in Tirupati will be granted darshan. The issuance of Srivari Sarvadarshan tokens will resume at the counters in Tirupati. Sarvadarshan tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan from December 23 to January 1 have already been issued. The next set of Sarvadarshan tokens will be issued from 4 am today, and darshan slots will commence from 12 noon.
During the past ten days, only those with tickets were permitted to visit the temple. However, starting from today, even those without tickets will be allowed for darshan.