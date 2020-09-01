TUDA warns license planners to put in black list

Tirupati: Tirupati Urban Development Authority is aiming to raise its income rapidly to clear all the pending plan approval applications. In this connection few measures were taken by its Chairman CheviReddy Bhaskar Reddy. He noticed that the main problem is repeatedly licensed planners uploading the applications with insufficient or incorrect details. Hence, most of the applications were kept in pending by the officials concerned. To stop this practice Chairman called a meeting with TUDA licensed planners two days ago and warned them if the same mistakes will be repeated in future, those planners would be put in black list by the authorities.

And also TUDA is mulling to raise income at least Rs 3 crores and above through building plan approvals. Previously TUDA limits were only below 9 mandals. Now the TUDA limit was extended up to Nagari (TamilNadu border ). Puttur, Srikalahasti, Nagari Municipalities are also fall under TUDA as per new government proceedings. Satyavedu Sricity industrial cluster was also brought under the TUDA limits. In view of that Urban Authority Chairman CheviReddy Bhaskar Reddy placed his vision on income generation by tapping all the sources.

As part of set right the issues in the planning department Chairman is deeply examining the officials faults as well as licensed planners mistakes in clearing the plan approval applications on time. Following the delay in giving plan approvals CheviReddy has decided to hold a review meeting every Saturday on planning department work. And he is going to check the progress of the current plan approvals application status. By taking this measure we can see no delay in clearing plan approvals, said TUDA Chairman Bhaskar Reddy.