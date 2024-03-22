Live
Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti on March 25
Tirumala: As Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti scheduled on March 25, falls in peak summer, the TTD officials have appealed to ensure health and security of pilgrims. They said that only physically fit pilgrims, aged below 60years, will be allowed to trek the path. Also, pilgrims with overweight, heart ailments, asthma and other chronic diseases will not be allowed in view of their health safety.
Devotees will be allowed from 5 am to 3 pm on March 24 and again from 5 am to 11 am on March 25.
TTD has deployed Srivari Sevaks to distribute food and water to the pilgrims. Forest and vigilance personnel were deployed along the footpath for the safety of trekking devotees, medical teams and ambulance services were kept ready, continuous announcements on safety measures, precautions, do's and don'ts and APSRTC buses will be available to transport trekking devotees from Gogarbham to Papavinasanam.